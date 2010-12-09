Are You Surrounding Yourself With Fools? (You Should Be.)

Not having broadcast TV, my husband and I just discovered The

Tudors. Beyond the fun of

religion, sex, and beheadings; at its heart, the series is a fascinating

depiction of how a young Henry VIII transforms into an infamous

tyrant, to whom no one who dares speak the truth or else find themselves on the chopping block–quite literally.

There is only one exception, Henry’s Fool, Will Sommers, who speaks the truth that no

one else dares, with equal parts searing wit and jaw-dropping directness. He could do this because absolute monarchs grated relative immunity only to their court

jesters.

Thinking about my own role as an executive coach, I realized that I am

indeed a Fool.

My clients are really great leaders and very powerful people in their

organizations. Despite corporate

governance prohibiting capital punishment, my clients are among the many

executives who are not provided with meaningful feedback that they trust by

their peers, direct reports or even their bosses. As a result, executive development becomes increasingly

challenging with each promotion.

After administering hundreds of interviews for 360 reviews, I know far

too well that I can only elicit candid feedback by guaranteeing to protect the

identity of the respondents.

Would most executives exact revenge for a cutting performance review by a peer or

direct report? Maybe. Is the fear of upsetting someone up the

hierarchy generally justified?

Probably.

That’s why it’s important to create the space for Fools. We’re all riddled with blind spots. If the emperor doesn’t make certain

that there’s someone around who will tell him he’s not wearing clothes, then

it’s his own fault for running around naked.

Last month I had the pleasure of spending a couple of days in a group with Marshall

Goldsmith, Fast Company columnist and executive coach extraordinaire. To me, he is the living embodiment of

the modern Fool. Now I may be

overstepping my bounds by dubbing a man who has a business school named after

him a Fool. However, watching him

over the course of a few hours, he repeatedly delivered admonitions with such

easy humor and ringing clarity that his message got through even the thickest

armor. It was mastery of the tools

wielded to speak truth to power for centuries and a perfect illustration of why

the Joint Chiefs of Staff listen to him.