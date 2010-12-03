Barry Diller Is Out at IAC, Long Live Barry Diller

Barry Diller may have stepped down as CEO of IAC and relinquished his day-to-day duties, but he plans to increase his ownership stake to 40% of the company originally spun off of his Home Shopping Network. The share-grab, coupled with Diller’s hands-on involvement with IAC from the get-go suggests he’ll continue to handle IAC like a puppetmaster.

Diller stepped down as CEO of

IAC/InterActiveCorp yesterday. The news was coupled with the (equally

important) disclosure that John Malone’s Liberty Media will be

switching out their equity stake in IAC in exchange for evite.com,

gifts.com and $220 million in cash. Diller and Malone have a cantankerous history.

Incoming CEO Greg Blatt, former CEO of Match.com, will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to take the helm. IAC’s subcomponents may be

growing, but they’re growing slowly at best–and are well in the process of

being overtaken by competitors. Match.com, it should be noted, is an IAC property.

Here is Diller’s official statement:

“It’s been clear to me for some time

that this Company needs a full time aggressive and aspirational

executive in the CEO role. While I’m not going anywhere, IAC, with

its operating businesses growing, large cash resources and virtually

no debt, needs the kind of leadership that Greg Blatt can bring it in

order to continue to grow and thrive many years into the future […]

I have the right, and the intention to purchase additional

shares over the next nine months that will increase my voting share to

over 40%. I want this to be a long term holding for me and my family

and I want this well capitalized and growing Company to be of

enduring ambition and naming a new CEO is critical to that goal.”

With all of that baggage packed, let’s look at the mission ahead for Blatt.

First, there’s the Newsweek issue. The

Daily Beast, an IAC property, recently and famously merged

with Newsweek. IAC owns 50% of the new Newsweek Daily

Beast Company; the other 50% is in the hands of 92-year-old philanthropist and audio industry vet Sidney Harman, who purchased Newsweek from The Washington Post Company for $1. The

Daily Beast’s Tina Brown is regarded as one of the most talented, if not free-spending, editors in the

business.

Newsweek

faces a rocky road to profitability. Like many of the venerable American

newsweeklies, the publication took far too long to adapt to the

newfound ascendancy of computers and mobile devices over print. The

rumored discontent between web staff at Newsweek

and the Daily Beast will be one additional headache.