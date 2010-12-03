Looking Forward by Looking Back – Predictions for 1993… From 1893

Some say the best way to learn about the future is by

looking backwards. So, while everyone is rolling out their predictions for next

year, I thought it would be amusing to look at how some predictions from the

past panned out. One particularly ambitious prediction project was carried out

during the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Leading thinkers of the day

were asked to provide their predictions for what life would look like one

hundred years hence, in 1993. Dave Walters collected these predictions in book

entitled, “Today, Then.”

Not surprisingly, almost all of the predictions dealt with

raging issues or technologies of the day, such as woman’s suffrage, the Panama

canal, the government and legal system, the telegraph, railway travel, and

something curiously called the ‘servant’s problem’ (whatever that was). None of

the predictors, which included statesmen, religious leaders, newspaper

columnists, and the like, were able to predict the most significant 20th

century events or developments. Missing was

any mention of the television, atomic energy, world wars, the information

revolution, global travel through high-speed aircraft, or space travel.

What did they predict? Here are some of the more amusing

predictions:

There will be far less money

suffrage–that is, there will not be enough of them that want it to even

encourage the menfolk to give it to them. (Bill Nye)

There will be no rich or poor.

(T.V. Powderly)

in the world. (Miriam Leslie–businesswoman)

rival the speed of the telegraph. It will be possible for businessmen in New

York City and Philadelphia to communicate by mail during the their business

hours as the merchants of each city can with each other. (Thomas L. James–U.S. postmaster general)

living) will be probably be (agnostic lecturer) Robert G. Ingersoll.–(Van

Buren Denslow–attorney and nationally known columnist)

furnish infinitely more of the benefits of civilization and the comforts of

life than 16 hours’ slavish toil will provide today.

So for those brave enough to have their predictions lampooned

in a similar article 100 years from now (if articles will exist at all), I say, “Bring it on!”