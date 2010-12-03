iFive: Anti-WikiLeaks Law, EU on Mobile Data Fees, Wikileaks Re-homed, Google’s Facebook, China’s Speedy Train

A Friday tidbit: Suing someone doesn’t always reel in the cash. In a suit against Google Street View, the search giant has been found liable for damages as a result of trespassing on private property. Compensation was awarded: Google had to fork over $1 to Aaron and Christine Boring. On with the news:

1. Senator Joseph Lieberman (“Lovely man”!) introduced a new law called Securing Human Intelligence and Enforcing Lawful Dissemination designed to prevent WikiLeaks scandals, igniting a debate about censorship and freedom of speech. This won’t affect Julian’ Assange, but it will add fuel to the media feeding frenzy that is already underway.

2. The EU is thinking of quashing data roaming fees. Quote of the day goes to M.P. Paul Rubig, commenting on earlier legislation to cap the fees: “We should’ve used gigabytes instead of megabyte.” Yes, Paul, the original rules were off by a mere factor of a thousand. Networks are expected to resist the moves, but it could easily transform Europe into the most vibrant market for mobile Net use.

3. WikiLeaks was down, not because companies are kowtowing to senatorial rhetoric–because the DDoS hack attacks are threatening the infrastructure of its Domain Name Server host, EveryDNS. The company was trying to protect its 500,000 other websites. This has forced WikiLeaks to adopt a new URL: Wikileaks.ch. Will Switzerland’s famous neutrality aid its cause?

4. Rumors about Google’s response to Facebook are swirling, and now it’s rumored that Google founder Sergei Brin himself is involved. The hottest suggestion for the name of the new social net is “Google Plus One,” though some still hint at “@Google.”

5. Forget the Bullet Train–China’s just stolen the record for the fastest thing on 126 wheels. While testing the Beijing-Shanghai link, the nation’s premier electric train hit 302 mph today, smashing the previous 262 mph record. That’s fast enough to make a journey from New York to L.A.in about 8 hours–no body scan required.

