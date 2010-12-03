‘Twas the Week After (Black) Friday…

‘Twas the week after Friday, the one they call Black and the numbers said holiday spending’s on track. And of course, Cyber Monday contributed more, with items on websites and bargains galore.

The hope was widespread for significant spending

to give needed traction to an economy still mending.

The sales of the gadgets and baubles and bling

were intended to make the cash registers ring.

The shoppers came out and the lines were quite long

and Internet purchases also were strong.

Overall, a good start to the holiday season;

the experts said pent up demand was the reason.

But some of those experts expressed some concern

about all of the spending. And what did we learn

from this last global crisis, all the borrowing and lending

to feed jacked-up business and personal spending?

Responsible spending should not make one fret,

but too much can cause us to fall into debt.

Those bills will come due soon and some folks haven’t learned

it’s not good when the outflow exceeds what you earn.

Wait! Credit card usage is down from last year,

and with cash being king, it might be that the fear

of the holiday debt bomb is way overblown.

They’ve cut up the plastic, they’ve paid down their loans.

So maybe, just maybe, consumer behavior

will help fix the downturn–the economy’s savior.

Higher sales, higher profits should lead to more hiring,

reducing the layoffs, downsizings and firings.