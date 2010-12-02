Facebook, Google Behavioral Ads Will Survive FTC’s Proposed “Do Not Call” Registry for the Web

Online advertisers track your behavior. Google, Facebook, and other

services use “targeted ads,” or “behaviorial ads,” to refine advertisements

based on users’ Web-surfing habits, and make them more effective and, most

importantly, more lucrative. But a new proposal by the Federal Trade Commission aims to curb that.

At a Consumer Watchdog event Wednesday, the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer

Protection proposed a new “Do Not Track” tool to curb privacy concerns over