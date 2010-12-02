New Zealand Wind Farm to Power 70,000 Homes

After a $150,000 legal battle, the New Zealand group Contact Energy has won clearance to build a $400 million dollar wind farm in New Zealand’s Puketoi Range to power 70,000 homes.

The proposed wind farm went through significant opposition from local residents and the Waitahora-Puketoi Guardians, who were concerned about the farm altering the landscape.

Contact’s proposal was initially rejected by the country’s Environment Court last year, but the new proposal saw a significant scaling back of turbines and positioning that would make the remaining turbines more aesthetically tolerable. And the fact that the proposed location would spare extensive damage to local water supply and native vegetation also helped secure clearance.

New Zealand’s 12 current wind farms generate about 4% of the country’s electricity. The new wind farm is expected to be completed within 5 years.

