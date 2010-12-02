WikiLeaks Stalks Corporate America: How Companies Can Prepare

The U.S. government so far has been WikiLeaks’ target of choice when it comes to dumping reams of confidential information out into the open. But that’s about to change. In an interview with Forbes published Monday, WikiLeaks mischief-maker-in-chief Julian Assange said at least half the treasure trove of documents the organization is sitting on belong to private corporations, and sometime early next year, it plans to do a megadump of materials belonging to one of the country’s leading banks. ( Rumors are swirling that it’s Bank of America.)

All of which begs the question: Are American companies prepared for the hits coming their way? WikiLeaks’ revelations won’t stop with the yet unnamed bank. Assange told Forbes that not only does the organization have similar piles from pharmaceutical, financial, and tech companies, but that the number of documents being leaked to them is exploding “exponentially.” That means private companies can no longer regard leaks on this scale as occasional aberrations happening to a handful of unlucky targets. In an age when any employee can walk out the door with gigabytes’ worth of data on a thumb drive, the likelihood that your company get hit one day just got that much larger.

Surveys, however, suggest that most companies are woefully unprepared for this new environment. According to a Harris Interactive poll, only 9% of companies have crisis protocols in place. Fast Company talked to several crisis communications experts to find out how corporations should get their houses in order before the onslaught begins. Here’s what they said:

WikiLeaks’ revelations will probably hit at companies’ reputations, rather than expose their confidential corporate information.

In the past, companies have focused on guarding competitive information, like strategy documents, and confidential customer information, like banking customers’ Social Security numbers. But those probably aren’t the kind of documents WikiLeaks will release, say experts who talked to Fast Company. The organization will more likely be focused on publishing embarrassing information than revealing trade secrets: “Baudy conversations that go on every day at companies all over the world,” for example, says Edelman Executive Vice President and U.S. Director of Issues, Crisis, and Risk Management Harlan Loeb, like “those that involve trashing a competitor, saying in pretty graphic terms what they’re going to do.” In other words, information that creates an “enormous reputational risk.”

Assange himself has suggested as much. In the Forbes interview, Assange pointed to the notorious Enron emails that were released as part of an official probe as representative of what they planned to dispatch. “Yes, there will be some flagrant violations, unethical practices that will be revealed,” he said, but “it’s also all the regular decision making that turns a blind eye to and supports unethical practices: the oversight that’s not done, the priorities of executives, how they think they’re fulfilling their own self-interest. The way they talk about it.”

…but that’s just as dangerous.