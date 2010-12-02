Don’t Bite the Hand That Feeds You: The 7 Rules of Technology Ecosystems

advertisement

What I love most about the enterprise technology business is

the complexity that comes with coopetition. Your partner can become your worst

enemy, and your enemy your best partner. Due to this dynamic, trust must be

established using certain rules of engagement. These rules must be applied with

sensitivity to the balance of power. Are we equals? Or does one of us have the

upper-hand? If you’re a technology startup, you’re probably part of an

ecosystem driven by a bigger partner. You need to pay attention and read on. But before we discuss rules of engagement, let’s understand

why we partner to begin with. Technology coopetition arises because comprehensive

end-to-end solutions are rarely provided by just one single vendor. The most

robust end-to-end solutions often come from an ecosystem of partners who each

do what they do best in their respective component areas, whether it is

end-user devices, business software, middleware integration, databases,

reporting tools, consulting services, or implementation services. In a business in which clients value deep industry knowledge

and technology expertise, I have run into these 5 main reasons why startups

team up with bigger players: Go-to-market–Brand synergies, mindshare, or credibility can be gained from co-branding or

selling together to a common customer. For example, a health care software

vendor may be smaller than its larger business partner, but that vendor may

possess specialized industry knowledge the larger partner lacks. New

solutions–The development of repeatable and innovative products or

intellectual property requires more skills than what each individual partner

has on its own. For example, a smaller workflow management software vendor may

want to OEM the business process management server of a larger more established

partner. Expand

distribution–Creating new channels into markets that can’t be reached as

cost-effectively as a regional partner. For example, a large technology player

may choose several regional systems integrators or value-added resellers to go

after small/medium-sized businesses. Thought-leadership

— Creating whitepapers, conducting joint-studies, or validating new markets or

new customer wants/needs. For example, a 3rd party consulting or

research firm may want to partner with a large technology company in order to

access its customers for a market validation study. Expand

Delivery Capabilities–Some projects are can get so big in scope, it

requires more manpower to design, develop, test, and rollout the solution. For

example, one vendor which does the project management and architectural design

for an ERP software may need to subcontract to a partner to bring on board additional

resources for configuration and installation. Regardless of the reason for partnering, each partner brings

its own agenda to the table, and usually that agenda is to sell more of its own components. Systemic problems in

ecosystems arise when the various parties don’t establish or communicate rules

of engagement. If you’re a technology startup, here are some hard lessons from

the trenches: Rule #1: Don’t Be a

Chihuahua

A Chihuahua will bark at anything, including that towering

German Shepherd that could snap the Chihuahua in two pieces. Know the balance

of power. OK, you may in fact be the smartest guy in the room, the client exec

from the partner vendor may be a complete idiot, and the client knows this. But

if that partner vendor is 30 times your company’s size, and you’re still a

whipper snapper of a startup, know your place. Respectfully hand the steering

wheel over to that client exec if and when appropriate. Don’t think you’re the

only game in town. That client exec may have a shortlist of alternative

partners in his back pocket, and they may very well be your competitors. Rule #2: Don’t try to

take more than your fair share of the pie So, as if being a Chihuahua wasn’t enough, I’ve seen a

startup walk into a deal, fully knowing the client’s budget limitations, and

then propose a solution component that accounted for over 60% of the deal.

Then, further inspection of their services and technology pieces showed that

they padded their line items with fat margins. That’s a no-no for two reasons.

First, you could scare the client away with sticker shock. Second, you’ve just

revealed your greediness. Do you think your partner will invite you back? Rule #3: If you’re

invited to a wedding, don’t outshine the bride or groom

Don’t be that flashy overdone Auntie who just had to wear

the sparkly red mini-dress and hog the dance floor at the wedding party. A

portal solutions startup was invited by its larger technology partner to a

meeting with the client. During the meeting, we learned that the client’s main

problem was the lack of workflow management, a solution which the larger

partner provided. In spite of the client’s broader more serious problem, the startup’s

sales guy kept pushing his portal solution, and revealed his complete lack of

interest in solving the client’s underlying problem. Rule #4: Don’t Be a

Two-Timer The biggest sin a startup could commit is to be invited to a

deal or project and then recommend a solution that is offered by its partner’s

competitors. Yes, this does and has happened more often than you think. There

are various reasons, both legitimate and not, for why this happens. Perhaps the

technology partner’s solution didn’t fit the client’s problem or the client

didn’t want it. Or perhaps the startup’s skills are oriented more towards

another solution provided by its partner’s competitors. Whatever the reason, if

you were invited to the deal, don’t bring in your partner’s competitor. Rule #5: Give to Get

Good teaming requires that both parties put skin in the

game. Startups have a lot to gain from big technology partners. Big partners

can provide an army of sales people who might recommend your product to customers.

They provide development resources to enable your product on their technology

stack. They’ll put their logo next to yours on marketing collateral and at

trade shows. They’ll co-invest in your pilots and proofs-of-concept. They may

even acquire you if your startup fits nicely into their portfolio. Most importantly,

they’ll invite you to meetings with customers. But you have responsibilities too. First, you may need to

strategically align your product with your partner’s platform or solution.

Second, you may need to get certified and trained on their platform. Third,

your partner may demand that you work exclusively with them (not recommended). And

fourth, if you’re developing a new product together, you may need to make an

honest effort to share intellectual capital, even if it’s proprietary. All of

this takes real people and real resources. Your savvy partner will see through

your verbal or powerpoint promises. So if you’re serious about partnering, put

some skin in the game and demonstrate your commitment. Rule #6: Be like

Fonzie

I love this scene from Pulp Fiction: Jules:

Now Yolanda, we’re not gonna do anything stupid, are we?

Yolanda:

You don’t hurt him. Jules:

Nobody’s gonna hurt anybody. We’re gonna be like three little Fonzies here. And

what’s Fonzie like? Come on Yolanda what’s Fonzie like? Yolanda:

Cool? Jules:

What? Yolanda:

He’s cool. Jules:

Correctamundo. And that’s what we’re gonna be. We’re gonna be cool. Now Ringo,

I’m gonna count to three, and when I count three, you let go of your gun, and

sit your ass down. But when you do it, you do it cool. Ready? One… two…

three.

So if you’re a startup, and you’re with your partner’s

customer, you’re gonna be cool. Don’t be so desperate to sell, sell, sell. We

know you need to close a deal this quarter, but chill the f*%k out. Stop and

listen to your customer’s problem. Listen for implied and explicit customer

needs. And then listen to and collaborate with your partner to figure out how

best to address those needs. Rule #7: Don’t be a

douche bag At the end of the day, partnerships succeed and fail between

human beings, not necessarily between faceless corporations. A formal

partnership agreement may exist, but if the two sales guys on opposite ends of

the table hate each other, you can be sure that the partnership will not last

no matter how long it’s been in place. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. So, if you want your partner to invite

you into his next deal, don’t be a douche bag and play nice, even if the balance

of power is equal. Work with your partner as if you have several more deals to

work on together. Put on a smile and nurture the best parts of the

relationship.