Eyeball This: Biometrics That Track The Way You See

What if you could be recognized by the way your eyes moved?

An Israeli company believes that tracking the unique signatures in the movement of your eyeballs could be

the most foolproof biometric system ever. What’s more, its setup could be used as a lie detector, or a drug and alcohol test.

In ID-U Biometrics’ system, the user has to watch a moving object

onscreen, while the camera observes the motion of their eyes.

Since the way our eyes move is based on a combination of factors –such as anatomy, physiology, behavioral characteristics, eye structure–it’s a signature that simply can’t be duplicated or forged,

according to its developers.

Dr. Daphna Palti-Wasserman, CEO of ID-U Biometrics, says she designed the

system by drawing up a wish list for the ultimate identification

technology.

“We explored the possible human signals and mechanisms that could

deliver our dream biometrics,” she told Fast Company. “It brought us to

the visual system and to the dynamic approach.”