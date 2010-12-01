The Product Developer’s Dilemma: Morality vs. Virality

Signups with dualistic meaning checkboxes and the autocratic tick trick for newsletter subscriptions have been around for ages–the new breed of signup trickery are upon us.

For every advance there has been in protecting ourselves from pop-ups, spam, phishing, and other scamming schemes–there always seems to be new ways of tricking us. Luckily we as users have become more aware of these schemes and it takes more than the simple “Click here for something free” banner to lure us to the supposedly greener pastures that are behind them.

In that same vein, as we have matured as online users, the demand to keep sites simple yet very functional is not a differentiator anymore but an expectation we now have of all sites. Luckily this has also seen a lot of change since the heydays of alt texts and forms over multiple pageloads.

As we get increasingly better at helping users navigate the sites we create–this also becomes an area where we face an interesting segue–we are getting so good at it, that we are able to use the expected behavior through a user interface, to sometimes trick our users to do something they don’t necessarily fully understand what is.

Here are two examples (there are many to pick from).

Rainmaker

Recently I signed up for Rainmaker.cc, a site that gathers and correlates information about my contacts from my different social networks and more–the value proposition is clear and so I signed up after reading a tweet about it. In the process of signing up, I could connect my social networks to allow Rainmaker to pull information about my contacts–I went through the motions connected first my facebook and linked accounts, the last one was twitter–there were some options that I could manage and a “continue” button at the bottom of the page.