WikiLeaks Booted From Amazon Servers

Can WikiLeaks be gagged? A massive DDoS attack crashed the controversial site and its “cablegate” archive, forcing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to find new hosting. He did, thanks to Amazon. Now, after an intervention from an unlikely source–Joe Lieberman–Amazon has turned Assange away again.

For a brief period, WikiLeaks was back up and running on through the Seattle-based company’s servers. Amazon’s A3 service offers self-serve cloud hosting, an ideal though temporary solution for the site’s trove of confidential diplomatic documents. But Assange and Co. were kicked off Amazon’s servers Wednesday, and again forced to find different hosting.

Senator Joe Lieberman told AP that Amazon took down the site after inquiries from congressional staffers Tuesday. The company has stopped responding to requests for WikiLeaks, which reportedly has returned to a Swedish provider.

According to reps for Sen. Lieberman, the issue is being handled by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Lieberman chairs. According to a statement released Wednesday by the committee, staffers contacted Amazon after reading press reports that Amazon was hosting the WikiLeaks website.

“This morning Amazon informed my staff that it has ceased to host the WikiLeaks website,” Lieberman said in the statement. “I wish that Amazon had taken this action earlier based on WikiLeaks’ previous publication of classified material. The company’s decision to cut off WikiLeaks now is the right decision and should set the standard for other companies WikiLeaks is using to distribute its illegally seized material.

“I call on any other company or organization that is hosting WikiLeaks to immediately terminate its relationship with them. WikiLeaks’ illegal, outrageous, and reckless acts have compromised our national security and put lives at risk around the world. No responsible company–whether American or foreign–should assist WikiLeaks in its efforts to disseminate these stolen materials. I will be asking Amazon about the extent of its relationship with WikiLeaks and what it and other web service providers will do in the future to ensure that their services are not used to distribute stolen, classified information.”