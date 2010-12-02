GlobalGiving: $25 for Your Thoughts

Imagine sitting around your holiday table discussing which project each member of the family chose for their GlobalGiving contribution. Because you gave each of them a gift card for $25, and they went online to choose from a plethora of options. Or, imagine giving gift cards to your employees, and they’re sitting around a pizza at lunch discussing the projects they chose.

In a meeting with me yesterday, Dennis Whittle, Co-Founder and CEO, GlobalGiving, noted that it’s “amazing how much of an impact you can have in the world with contributions of $10, $25, or $100. We give you the opportunity to choose a project that’s personally meaningful; we make it easy.”

Just to give you a taste, here are a few options for only $25: protect two children in Uganda from malaria (one child dies every 30 seconds from malaria); educate 15 women in Afghanistan to learn to read; provide one year of primary school education for a Nepali girl who has been rescued from virtual slavery; purchase a public transportation card for a refugee to attend classes and job interviews in Chicago; or buy 147 feet of piping for sustainable irrigation for a Rwandan orphanage. Or, for $30, fund the nursery and planting of 150 trees in the Phillipines to support watershed conservation. Or, for $75, buy a bucket of chlorine tablets to combat Haiti’s spreading cholera crisis;.

GlobalGiving vets the nonprofits before listing them

“The nonprofits that you give to through GlobalGiving are vetted by us,” explained Whittle. Not only does GlobalGiving vet nonprofits for compliance with anti-terror guidelines and compliance with international guidelines of philanthropy, but GlobalGiving goes deeper with Primary Evaluations, Secondary Evaluations, and Self-Reporting. According to Whittle, “the vetting process also includes our soliciting a wide range of views using our network of experts in the nonprofit and philanthropy communities.”

The final step for a nonprofit to be accepted as a GlobalGiving nonprofit partner is to raise $4,000 from 40 donors. For many organizations, this is a daunting challenge; in those cases, GlobalGiving provides coaching, including from veterans of the process. Ultimately, the successful nonprofits thrill at their achievement and are positioned to advance themselves with their new base of support. Once they become GlobalGiving partners, nonprofits not only benefit from access to online and corporate donors, but also to GlobalGiving’s organizational development resources including information exchange among GlobalGiving’s many nonprofit partners.