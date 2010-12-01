How a Computer Game Crowdsources Genetic Research

Canadian scientists have stumbled on a

novel way to conduct genetic studies: Using a game to

crowdsource the deciphering of human DNA.

The new project, Phylo,

was launched by a team at Montreal’s McGill University on November

29. Players are allowed to recognize and sort human genetic code

that’s displayed in a Tetris-like format. Phylo, which runs in Flash,

allows users to parse random genetic codes or to

tackle DNA patterns related to real diseases. In a random game, a

user found himself assigned to DNA portions linked to exudative

vitreoretinopathy 4 and vesicoureteral reflux 2.

According to project co-supervisor

Jérôme Waldispuhl, the game is designed to harness creative

thinking on the part of players:

“There are some calculations that

the human brain does more efficiently than any computer can, such as

recognizing a face […] Recognizing and sorting the patterns in the

human genetic code falls in that category. Our new online game

enables players to have fun while contributing to genetic

research–players can even choose which genetic disease they want to

help decode. […] We’re hoping that people will enjoy playing the

game and that many participants will sign up […] This is an

opportunity for people to use their free time to contribute in an

extremely important way to medical research.”

Players choose from a variety of categories such as digestive system

diseases, heart diseases, brain diseases and cancer. All the DNA

portions in the game are linked to different

diseases. Once completed, they are analyzed and stored in a database; McGill intends to use players’ results in the game to optimize future genetic

research.

Fast Company just published an extensive piece on the

infiltration of gaming into education, advertising and media.

McGill’s project is a perfect example of this: Rather than following

the observer-centered model of crowdsurfing efforts such as

SETI@Home, Phylo opts for a

participatory model that turns players at home into impromptu

researchers.