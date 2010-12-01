What If Someone “WikiLeaked” You?

Angela Merkel is unimaginative. Nicolas Sarkozy is an “emperor with no clothes.” The Saudis want the U.S. to “cut off the head of the snake” (Iran). And the Chinese view North Korea as a “spoiled child.”

These gossipy tidbits come to us from WikiLeaks latest

release of classified government documents. The comments drawn from U.S. State

Department cables were meant to be confidential but are now known around the

world. This unauthorized release of government documents should get leaders

thinking: what if someone “wiki leaked” you?

We would like to think that leaders, be it corporate or

public, are owed a measure of privacy in personal and private communications.

If everything anyone ever said about someone else, be it an employee, a

constituent, a competitor or even a rival, was made public, the number of

feathers ruffled would denude fowl the world over.

Leaders are not owed loyalty; they earn it. And part of the

earning process involves a show of good faith from leader to follower. If the

leader has good intentions, he or she should expect trust, but not assume it.

Politics as conducted in capitals or in corporate board rooms thrives on gossip

and innuendo, some of it perpetrated by insiders seeking to promote or undo one

leader or another, sometimes even people they work for.

Taking the bigger picture, leaders need to keep in mind that

what they say in private might go public. Sad to say this is not good news but

it should make leaders cautious about what they say to whom and when they say

it. So here are some ground rules for executives.

Think before you

speak. Whatever an executive says is magnified by the title he holds.

Positive comments will echo the halls; negative comments will reverberate

inside people. It is okay to be critical but avoid denigrating others. Also,

use facts for arguments, not simple opinions.

Don’t “McChrystal” yourself.

The undoing of General Stanley McChrystal was allowing a reporter to have full

access even during off hours when the general and his staffers were unwinding

over cocktails. Therefore, know who is listening and if you don’t know them,

shut up.