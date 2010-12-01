IBM Messaging System Could Speed Up Alerts for Pilots Dodging Volcanoes, One Another

Boeing and IBM today announced that a new technique developed together could help speed the processing of information from multiple sensors and location points when dangerous situations arise, such as when aircrafts fly off course.

The idea of the new approach is to gain better situation awareness across network points and speedily respond to events such as volcanoes and other unexpected weather or non-weather-related interferences.

The main pillar of the research centers around “Responsive, Reliable and Real-Time” (R3) Messaging, to help synthesize information from the aircraft and on the ground.

“One can well think of the R3 Messaging technology as a kind of mail carrier, train conductor, telephone switchboard operator and traffic police officer, all rolled into one, synchronizing nationwide–or even worldwide–logistics,” said IBM engineer Paul Giangarra in the press release.

You can just imagine the kind of information overload that arises in such situations as 9/11 or the Iceland volcano, so faster and more reliable information processing has the potential to save lives. And while rapid messaging technologies have existed for some time, the new approach being piloted by Boeing and IBM allows R3 Messaging on a massive, complex scale.

“R3 Messaging exploits novel techniques to discover routing paths and schedule message deliveries with remarkable dependability. It is quite useful for moving critical and time-sensitive information between the physical and digital worlds,” said IBM Researcher Dr. Hui Lei in the press release. “By integrating those two spheres, it makes it easier to make better and smarter decisions.”