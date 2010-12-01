Holiday Greetings Game Change

Now that Thanksgiving is over, millions of individuals are preparing for one of three deeply demotivating projects:

1) Assembling a huge pile of

generic-but-trying-not-to-appear-generic holiday cards, assembling a matching

pile of envelopes, and then stamping each envelope and mailing each card to a

large list of personal and professional contacts.

2) Finalizing a database of personal professional

contacts, and then using e-mail and/or social media channels to launch a slew

of generic-but-trying-not-to-appear-generic virtual holiday cards to all

of those people.

3) Some combination of 1 and 2.

This year, it hit me. I simply didn’t have the time,

inclination, or energy to wrangle another 300 or so cards, signatures, and

stamps. Nor did I want to send the message of impersonal, mass-delivered

inauthenticity that I always feel whenever someone sends me a virtual holiday

card. I certainly didn’t want to combine the two. So I started thinking: Could

there be a fourth option?

Thanks to the pervasiveness and ease of modern video

technology, there is.

Option Four, as I like to call it, is definitely a

game-changer. This new plan entails–wait for it–skipping all

generic, fill-in-the blank forms of holiday correspondence, regardless of

whether they are delivered via snail-mail or digital means; ruthlessly purging

my contact list from an overblown 300-plus addresses down to the (gasp!) 20 or

so most important business relationships on my list; and then creating customized, highly personalized video messages for each of the people on that list. I will

be sharing these videos by means of YouTube’s nifty “unlisted ” video option. I

can simply upload the video to YouTube and then send the intended recipient a

link to click on. These unlisted videos don’t show up in YouTube’s public

search results; as a practical matter, the only way to access the video in

question is to get the link via an email message.