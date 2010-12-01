Today we read about the massive discloser of heretofore secret documents outlining backroom diplomacy. All around us we here calls for more transparency. In corporate governance Congress and the SEC are requiring companies to reveal more about their strategy and pay practices. In government we are expecting everything to be open and transparent. Soon the Supreme Court will hear a case as to whether certain information can be exempt under privacy protection for corporations.

While I am generally in favor of transparency and believe in the notion

that anything I do should be able to be printed on the front page of the

New York Times, or as friend of mine likes to say, “what would your

grandmother say if she knew about it,” I also have learned that

sometimes open transparency could hinder progress.

I had the great fortune of being the PTA president of my daughters

elementary school one year and so got involved with the board of

Trustees of the school district on a number of local issues. I once

asked why the board couldn’t reach consensus on a certain issue? Why

they just didn’t get together and discuss it among themselves in private

to work out the differences among board members? That is when I

discovered the Brown Act in California. The act, in the name of

transparency, requires that any meeting of more than two officials must

be down in the public forum – no more backroom politics.

No wonder nothing can get done. Where is the place for face saving

negotiations. IF everything I say is said in public then can I we ever

get beyond the public image and rhetoric? Did the exposure of the

thousands of documents revealing the private negotiations of very

sensitive and delicate positions among world leaders advance our world

or set it back?

Is there such a thing as too much transparency? What do you think?

