No Interruptions Day

The bad news: The average office worker is interrupted — by coworkers, emails, or phone calls — every 11 minutes. Even worse is that it takes basically that much time to refocus on the task at hand. On this last business day for 2010, turn off your phone and tell that chatty coworker to buzz off. If he doesn’t listen? Sneak around, says Gina Trapani, a FastCompany.com Work Smart blogger and project director at Expert Labs. “At a software job years ago, people constantly stopped by to ask questions, and it was impossible to work,” she says. “I started booking a conference room for an hour or two. I worked in total peace while the rest of my office mates thought I was in another meeting.” Deceptive, yet effective. — Stephanie Schomer