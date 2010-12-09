Contained Memory Conference

Our world is made of memories — and words play but a minor role: Public memorials are designed to evoke a sense of community and pride; dance is used globally to preserve cultural heritage; businesses bank on nostalgia to sell products. But for the 26 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, memory is a daily battle. Academics and artists gather in New Zealand to discuss treating Alzheimer’s with art, which bypasses cognitive skills and taps into the nonverbal, creative part of the brain, aiding in communication and recall. “No matter where we come from or what we believe in, memory is essential to our being,” says Kingsley Baird, a conference organizer. “By bringing science and art together, we’ll find new ways to express, retain, and retrieve memories.” — Stephanie Schomer