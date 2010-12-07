In July, when TED announced its first conference on women’s issues, many fretted that it would segregate female voices from the main event, where they are underrepresented. But June Cohen, executive producer of TED Media, says the two-day gathering, which features women such as Madeleine Albright and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, as well as nonwomen like Ted Turner, will complement rather than replace TED’s diversity efforts. “It’s not an either-or,” she says. “It’s a yes-and.” One early lesson is that gender is still a hot potato. “It’s always seen as a zero-sum game somehow,” says Paley Center for Media CEO Pat Mitchell, who conceived the event. “I can promise you, we’re going to try to do a whole conference where ‘women’ is in the title and not mention the word gender.”

— Michael Silverberg