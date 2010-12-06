International Health Promotion Awards

Daily doses of folic acid during pregnancy lower spinal birth defects by a mammoth 50% to 70%. That’s a motivating stat, unless you live, say, in an Agent Orange — affected area of Vietnam, where mothers don’t have access to WebMD and children are three times more likely to suffer birth defects. New community health groups are working to mend this information gap, on both the micro level (village meetings stocked with samples of folic-acid tablets) and macro (billboards, TV ads, and radio announcements). Impact and strategies for going global will be dissected at this Rome symposium honoring organizations from around the world, with the winner getting a financial booster shot: $5,000 to keep growing. — Margaret Rhodes