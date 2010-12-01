ROI: Does Social Media Really Have a Return on Investment at the Enterprise Level?

Is social media really worth it for large businesses? Sure, a local restaurant can get quick returns and track them through referrals and specials. A local retail store can build a strong community amongst their most loyal customers.

What about corporations? Can enterprise level businesses really see a strong ROI, as the investment at the enterprise level is often much higher. What do they get for their dollars spent?

This infographic from our friends at SocialCast takes a look at not only what is working but why it’s working. Looking at the three major benefits, one can make an educated decision about whether or not it’s right for their corporation.

Click here to enlarge