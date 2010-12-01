Concrete Canada

Only oil refineries and power plants pump out more greenhouse gases than cement kilns — at least for now. The EPA recently warned 100 U.S. kilns they’ll have to spend $1 billion annually to cut mercury and fine-particle emissions by 92%, a measure the agency says could save 2,500 lives each year. Concrete execs, who rely on cement as a key ingredient, worry that cleaner kilns mean higher costs. Next steps will be bandied about at this Toronto expo, but as Ross Monsour of Ready Mixed Concrete says, “The unfortunate part is, you still have to make concrete with cement.” — Suzy Evans