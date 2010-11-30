WikiLeaks Hit By Another Massive DDoS Hacker Attack

Hackers are after WikiLeaks. The

controversial site was hit by a sustained distributed denial of

service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday morning. The attack, which briefly made

WikiLeaks inaccessible, was directed at cablegate.wikileaks.org–the

recently released cache of secret diplomatic cables the organization

has been leaking. WikiLeaks was also hit by another denial of service (DoS) attack on

Sunday, when the cables were released.

A politically motivated hacker or group

of hackers named “th3j35t3r”–“The

Jester” in leet–took

credit for the Sunday attack. According to a tweet, the

site was targeted for “attempting to endanger the lives of our

troops, ‘other assets’ & foreign relations.” The Jester’s

Twitter feed contains a log of attacks on other sites, most of which

are homepages for either jihadist or political Islamist

organizations.

According to WikiLeaks, today’s DDoS

attack exceeded 10 gigabits per second as of 9 a.m. New York time. This

was much more intense than Sunday’s attack, which was a comparatively

mild 2-4 gigabits per second. Internet security firm Netcraft

investigated

today’s DDoS attack as well. Netcraft’s analysis notes that

cablegate.wikileaks.org is configured to use three different IP

addresses as a load balancer, which still failed to prevent today’s

DDoS attack.

WikiLeaks has put multiple safeguards

in place to distribute their leaked diplomatic cables. Apart from

working with media organizations such as the New York Times

and Der Spiegel,

WikiLeaks has embraced every nerd’s favorite: Torrents. The

organization has

placed a torrent of all their diplomatic cable leaks on the Web.

In order to cope with the DDoS attack

on Sunday, WikiLeaks did some improvised

DNS jiggering. The site redirected DNS configurations from their

Swedish host to cloud sites hosted by Amazon.com in Ireland and the

United States.