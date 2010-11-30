Why You Need a Business Personal Brand

Does your company have

a personal brand?

We’re so focused on creating our own personal brands–our street

cred so to speak–that sometimes we forget that a business, especially if it

sells to other businesses, needs a personal brand.

Personal branding is all about self-promotion and building

your reputation. It’s the difference between being a nobody vs. being a

somebody that appeals to your target audience. One is a blur; the other stands out. The same concept

applies to a business-to-business company.

Think about it this way. You don’t wake up in the morning

and say, I need to get the latest process

software for my company, like you might say I want an iPad. A B2B

product/service doesn’t have the instant gratification of many consumer

products. You buy it because you need

it, not because you want it. For that

reason, before you make a B2B purchase, you want to know about the person you’re buying from. Fact sheets, white papers, case studies, ebooks can all influence your decision to buy and distinguish one company from another.

All of which leads to the importance of a Business Personal

Brand for a B2B company–the triggers that will encourage you to buy from one

company over another.

To help our clients define their Business Personal Brand, we

typically begin with a messaging workshop, a two- to three-hour session to help

them better position themselves and spell out what’s special about what they’re

doing and why anyone should care. In the workshop, we focus on 4 questions,

what we call the 4Ws.

Who are you? What can you talk about that your prospects want to hear? Who do you want to reach? What makes you special?

Answering those questions helps tease out what makes the

client different and how it adds value. You need to do it, however, in a way that makes someone

want to sit up and pay attention. It’s the difference between saying, “I make

widgets to saying “I make widgets that make our customers lives safer.” One is

factual; the other adds value.

Once you define your key messages in a messaging workshop-type

exercise, you need to insure that all your marketing collateral speaks to these

messages so you’re amplifying your voice. There’s nothing worse than having one

part of your company emphasize certain features and benefits and another part

have a totally different message. All you end up doing is confusing the

customer.

Once your marketing materials are in place, you’re ready to

get the word out. Today that means becoming in a sense a publisher. We’re talking

white papers, ebooks, case studies, and any and all content that makes what you

do and your industry more accessible to your audience. One can cross-promote

the other and together establish a crescendo of influence.

Do all of this and I guarantee you will have a company personal brand that people care about. What are you doing to provide a business personal brand?

Wendy Marx, B2B PR and Marketing Specialist, Marx Communications