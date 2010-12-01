Can Photosharing Be a Sustainable Business?

I am not a photographer. My family and I have agreed that I’m a good person to document things, because I’m always present and ready to shoot, but most of my photos are either undistinguished (crowds of people with no central figure to draw interest) or downright bad (lighting so wrong you can’t see the subject’s face).

And yet, I have Instagr.am, PicPlz, Flickr, and PicPosterous on my iPhone. I take photos all day long and inflict them on my friends. I have to decide which of these apps gets the honor of my latest experiment at color and light.

Worse, most of my photos are of babies and dogs. And not yours. Mine.

And I am not alone. There are millions of bad photographers with mobile devices running around documenting everything from children to street crimes and putting those photos online somewhere for safe keeping and sharing.

Social sharing of photos has a certain pleasure to it. But as I watch Instagr.am grow almost overnight to 300,000 users because you can apply filters to bad photos and make them look worse (they can now be yellow, green, sepia, etc), I wonder where the business model is.

What has happened to former photo sharing services?