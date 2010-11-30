Hackers Unite for Social Good

The third Random Hacks of Kindness (RHoK) Hackathon kicks off in just a few days, bringing together hackers from all over the world to develop software for disaster relief and mitigation.

The event spans December 4th and 5th with groups all over the world gathering in cities such as Buenos Aires, New York City, Singapore, and Mexico City. RHoK is hosted by Microsoft, Google, Yahoo!, NASA, and the World Bank and previous software solutions are already being implemented around the world and have helped save lives in both the Chile and Haiti earthquakes this year.

“Random Hacks of Kindness goes to the heart of what we believe at Google; that the creative and cooperative use of technology can help make the world a better place and that collective intelligence is strength,” said Vint Cerf, Google Chief Internet Evangelist, in a press release.

“The event gives hackers the opportunity to use their skills for a noble cause with the guidance of experts who understand the real world challenges,” said RHoK representative Todd Khozein. Indeed, the collaboration of skilled technicians and skilled disaster relief personnel is necessary if any progress is to be made or lives saved.

The United Nations is also at work on developing innovative technology-based solutions to disasters and other global challenges–their Global Pulse Camp 1.0 event kicks off December 1st, just prior to RHoK and some of the attendees are expected to overlap, especially as the two groups are co-hosting a reception on December 3rd.

Follow me, Jenara Nerenberg, on Twitter.