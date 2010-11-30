Balancing the Two Sides of the Green Business Equation

To succeed green businesses need to create real value for their customers and the world around us, and they need to do a great job at communicating this value. Green Revolution provides energy efficiency, water saving, and waste reduction products and advice through its network of certified Green Consultants throughout the United States, doing their best to take on both sides of this equation.

The value green businesses create comes in many forms, one of which is money. Although people often still think that going green is expensive and difficult, many green businesses help people save money by wasting less, and moves like these are a great place to get people started. While some question if we can afford to go green in the aftermath of the Great Recession, a better question is whether we can afford not to. “We choose environmentally friendly products that save energy, water, and waste because they also save money and the goal is to get more people involved in this Green Revolution,” said Jonathan Friedman, CEO of Green Revolution and one of its founders. These cheap and easy efficiency steps are the proverbial “low-hanging fruit”, costing little to implement and often providing a fast and significant return on investment.

The other side of the equation is communicating the value they are creating. The many assumptions people hold about green products frequently require an extensive and on-going effort by green businesses to deliver better information that can nudge clients toward better buying decisions. Education often emerges as a key for the success of green businesses large and small that I talk to, and the most effective green entrepreneurs like Gary Hirshberg of Stonyfield Farm or Spencer Brown of RentaGreenBox are those that are the most effective at connecting with customers and communicating value to them.

To help connect with clients and let them know what sustainability has to offer, Green Revolutions is producing a series of easy to follow videos, telling people how to save money in their kitchen or with their air conditioning. (link to videos) Jonathan Friedman is getting out and talking to groups in the community about the many easy steps they can take in their own home to save money and help the environment. Although the problems are large, he is proving that everyone can make a difference. In addition, Green Revolution provides Green Consultant Training to empower anyone to make part time money in a job they can be proud of.

Angela Ghitis saw Friedman give a talk in South Florida about the importance of water, and decided to invest in a water saving shower head and soil moisture sensors for her plants. “The main reason I bought them is probably the fact that both save water, so I am able to do my part to help the environment without spending a fortune,” said Ghitis. “I liked the idea that these small products end up making a big impact.”

JD Martin lives in Arizona, and while his needs might be different, the same consideration of value at home and in the broader world still applies. “I bought the Cool-N-Save for my AC unit because cooling costs are so high,” said Martin. “I also bought a water bottle with a built in filter and a rechargeable AA battery with a USB port. It’s great that with these products, I am able to live the same way I did before, while helping the environment and saving money.”

Having a true internal commitment to the greater goal of helping the world at large is another key to success. Connecting with customers requires value and education, but also honesty and transparency. Luckily having a true commitment to the greater purpose of building a better future isn’t too difficult, and Green Revolutions seems to have this one down as well.