Facebook Vet Launches Jumo, a Social Hub for Do-Gooders

SoHo is a long way from the stumping grounds of Iowa or Obama’s campaign headquarters in Chicago. “No politics!” laughs Chris Hughes, Obama’s former director of online organizing, as he politely ejects an employee dog from the office flop sofa. “No PACs, and no candidates. We’re a 501(c)3, so it’s illegal.” Hughes’s current venture, Jumo, which launches in beta today, is still about connecting people with each other and the things they care about–but this time, it’s around the wider world of non-profits, NGOs, and issues. “We want as many people as possible engaged on the issues that are important without them being annoyed by them,” he tells Fast Company. “I want people to be conscious and aware of what they can do that impacts the world.”

Hughes has entered a crowded field of do-good sites wanting to tug your heartstrings and separate you from your cash. He walks through a list. “There’s Causecast, Causes, Razoo,” he says, pulling up sites to compare and contrast. “There’s Firstgiving and Justgiving, and they’re all doing great things.” He points to the cacophony of donate buttons and explains where he hopes Jumo will be different. “We’re trying to avoid the classic feeling that a lot of people have when they start talking to a non-profit or NGO,” says Hughes. “It’s always, ‘Oh, they want my money.’ But we’re not going to start or end there.” Instead, Hughes believes that Jumo can inspire engagement around issues and non-profits as naturally as Facebook does for kittens and kids, and Twitter does for Glee and Justin Bieber. “Yes, people can give to any 501(c)3 on this platform,” he explains. But they can also comment, ask questions, post stories and just hang around them. Like friends do. The goal is to inspire good works through social discovery, trust, familiarity, and intimacy. “We are really more like a social news site,” he says, with an emphasis on social. “We believe that sustained giving happens only after you get to know an organization.”

Much of the Jumo experience feels familiar at first. Like Yelp, you don’t have to log in to see the issues and non-profits pages that are on the site. Visitors enter the site through a mild diagnostic that lets them choose the areas that they care about from a basic field of seven categories–arts/culture, education, human rights, etc. People can then select real projects and issues to learn more about. The site is built to work with Facebook Connect, so users will be able to immediately find and follow people they already know, and their own profiles will be instantly populated with a feed of news, activity, and chatter that is hopefully relevant to them.

The staff has seeded the site with some 3,500 non-profits and NGOs pages, so there is plenty to discover right away. “It becomes a bucket for all information that’s being produced by or about the organization, including links to everywhere they live on social media platforms.” An algorithm drives relevant content up the feed chain, fueled in part by how many people are liking and commenting. And each non-profit has admin capability, similar to Facebook pages, so they can maintain some sense of control. “It won’t help you in a firestorm,” laughs Hughes, “but it is your page.”