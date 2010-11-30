Change Generation: Alexa von Tobel and LearnVest Take on Personal Finance

*In Partnership with

About Alexa von Tobel: Alexa feels passionately about making personal finance education fun and accessible to everyone. The concept of LearnVest came to Alexa when she realized that she was graduating from Harvard College without ever having taken a single class on personal finance. Upon graduation, she worked as a trader at Morgan Stanley. After that, Alexa went on to become the Head of Business Development at Drop.io. Alexa received an A.B. in Psychology with Honors at Harvard College. In the fall of 2008, Alexa enrolled in Harvard Business School. When LearnVest received national recognition and was selected as an Astia 2008-2009 company, she took a leave of absence from Harvard Business School in order to launch LearnVest.

About LearnVest: It is LearnVest’s mission to provide unbiased financial information to all women so that they can make the best financial decisions possible. Personal Finance can be complicated, so LearnVest provides step-by-step checklists to help you over the hurdle for whatever your financial problem may be. Whether you’re buying a home, saving for grad school, or simply trying to become a better “budgeter,” LearnVest will help you achieve maximum financial health through its dynamic LearnVest Checklists, fun “bite-size” daily newsletter, and straightforward, easy-to-read content.

About shatterbox: Born to show young people that happy careers happen. The site features video vignettes of young professionals who have found fulfillment in fascinating careers. It also offers a dynamic social network, a resource blog and a brand new program to help launch young people into dream careers. The “Make Your Mark” competition gives $1,000 each month to a passionate young person trying to make their career dreams reality. From designers and musicians to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, shatterbox wants to help you make your mark.