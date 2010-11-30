Why Google’s “20 Percent Time” Isn’t Stemming Its Brain Drain

From the beginning, Google’s “20 percent time” was the carrot the company used to lure the best and the brightest to the Googleplex. PhDs and other smarty pants agreed to hand over their brains to the search giant for four days of the week and, in return, they were given the fifth to work on any project of their fancy. The premise was that smart and creative people need the space and time to pursue the wacky thoughts pinballing through their heads and that, contrary to the industrial workplace model, you couldn’t tie a creative person to their desk banging out widgets and expect they’d stick around, much less produce greatness. If pay and benefits were the keys to keeping factory workers happy and productive, “20 percent time” was the golden handcuffs for the creative set.

But now comes word that Google is contemplating launching an in-house incubator, where some of the company’s smartest smarty pants will get to work on their own inspirations full-time. According to the New York Times, the idea is one of several the company is considering to combat the recent exodus that is seeing some employees leave to either join faster, nimbler startups, like Facebook, or to start their own companies.

Current and former Googlers told the Times that they both felt things didn’t move quickly enough at Google and that the projects they did work on–even those that did see the light of day–got buried in a company as large as Google. “There’s a lot of these cool features that are very hidden,” said one, “and a lot of people worked very hard on them and they were kind of sad that they spent a year of their life on something that gets 0.1% usage.”

All of which begs the question: Can a company get so large that innovative incentives, like 20 percent time, simply aren’t enough to hold on to the kinds of pioneering, entrepreneurial employees who are the key to helping companies remain on the cutting edge?

Google now has 23,000 employees, up from 5,000 just five years ago. It has 70 offices in 38 countries. And though it continues to place a premium on coming up with new features and offerings, it nevertheless has a basketful of products that need continual maintenance and upgrading. If you are young and energetic, chomping at the bit to build cool stuff, would you think a company of 23,000 people would be the place to do it?

Even Google CEO Eric Schmidt has conceded that things don’t move as quickly as they once did. “It’s absolutely harder to get things out the door,” he told the Times. “That’s probably our biggest strategic issue.”

An incubator is “20 percent time” on steroids. The thinking seems to be that giving your in-house entrepreneurs all the space in the world to work on their passions will keep them loyal to Mother Google. But even that might not be enough. Having a wolf at the door, as you do at startups, creates a force that propels you to take risks and get creative in ways that simply don’t emerge when you know your paychecks will keep coming irrespective of whether your project succeeds or fails. And those risks and bursts of creativity are what produce real innovation.