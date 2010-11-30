Superman and STEM

With the buzz surrounding Davis Guggenheim’s Waiting for Superman film and the recent launch of President Obama’s Change the Equation initiative, education once again comes to the forefront of the national agenda. Just one year after the administration unveiled the Educate to Innovate campaign, this new flurry of attention is a great opportunity to gauge the progress our country is making to close the learning gap in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and to examine how we can move the education agenda forward.

Last November, through Educate to Innovate, the White House began taking serious steps to promote STEM training. Now we stand at an even more crucial crossroads: two years into the most serious economic downturn since the Great Depression, our nation’s unemployment still hovers near 10 percent, with minorities and young workers hardest hit. Still, STEM jobs, including those in our telecommunications industry, are rising in number, projected to expand by 1 million this year. The irony is that only 200,000 American graduates have the skills to fill them.

As Bill Gates said before the U.S. House Committee on Science and Technology, “Too many of our students fail to graduate from high school with the basic skills they will need to succeed in the 21st-century economy. … Although our top universities continue to rank among the best in the world, too few American students are pursuing degrees in science and technology.”

Government programs and assets in popular culture, like Waiting for Superman, are striving to reverse this trend. Corporations must partner with them, and re-evaluate our own initiatives to determine how we can engage and partner to support key pillars in improving education.

Ensuring students are prepared for colleges and careers

A 2006 federal study concluded that STEM-literate students are almost twice as likely to earn a bachelor’s degree, which helps them land jobs in the globally competitive, knowledge-based economy. Aside from investing money in educational programs, the private sector has an unparalleled opportunity to leverage the skills of its employees to truly excite students about careers in science.