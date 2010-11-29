Calling a Power Company on Its Shenanigans

Florida Power and Light – NextEra Energy is now about to be more anti-competitive, and rate payers are going to feel it.

In other markets, that are not cornered by the incumbent utility,

the path to solar project developments is made economically attractive

in multiple ways. One such way includes LSE’s (Load Serving Entities)

paying an ACP (Alternative Compliance Payment) that basically mandates

that for every unit of emissions the LSE produces, they owe $X amount.

Its governance is different by jurisdiction, however the one thing that

all utilities have in common is that in their generation mix they

usually emit C02 somewhere and are thus obligated to pay into the fund.

FPL’s president is now stating that “Nobody is going to want to put

money in a project where there’s no path to cost recovery, it does not

pay today but I believe over time if we don’t address [lowering

greenhouse gas emissions], you’re going to end up paying a higher cost”.

He’s talking to you, the rate payer, not me, the solar project

developer. If you–the rate payer are ready to prop up this monopoly

in the name of renewable energy that’s great! Its all fine and dandy,

but its a free market–right? Where there is competition there are

lower prices, right?

He continued, “We should be able to compete in that space as well as anybody else

and frankly, make money at. I’m not afraid. It will be more competitive

but we operate in other states where it is competitive and we’ve proven

that we can compete.”

Yes. What he means is that the entrenched lobbyists have gained

special exemptions that allow them to develop projects while they also

write the rules. An example is that 25 Megawatt array in DeSoto county

Florida which I toured in March. The back story is that the land was to

be used for a nuclear plant–but met opposition from residents, and

the proposed technology (at the time) was a threat to wetlands.

No problem–for FPL, just amend the future land use to designate

the zoning as EGF (Electrical Generating Facility)–specifically for

solar, build it on land zoned agricultural–which eventually sunsets

to EGF–and build away!