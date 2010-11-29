Fiji Water Playing Chicken With Fiji [Updated]

Fiji Water has long been embroiled in controversy on the island of Fiji, where the company has held exclusive access to a massive aquifer for nearly 20 years–all the while barring the water-starved Fijians from tapping it for their own use. Up until now, Fiji Water has paid an “extraction tax” of just one-third of a cent per liter. But now the Fijian government has upped the ante by charging 15 cents per liter for companies (read: Fiji Water) that extract over 3.5 million liters of water a month. As a result, Fiji Water plans to leave the island–or so the company claims.

John Cochran, President and COO of Fiji Water, explained the company’s position in a statement released this week:

“This new tax is untenable and, as a consequence, FIJI Water is left

with no choice but to close our facility in Fiji, effective Monday, Nov.

29, 2010. We are saddened that we have been forced to make a business

decision that will result in hardship to hundreds of Fijians who will

now be without work…We consider the government’s current action as a taking of our

business, and one that sends a clear and unmistakable message to

businesses operating in Fiji or looking to invest there: The country is

increasingly unstable, and is becoming a very risky place in which to

invest.”

It all sounds fairly ominous. The Fiji Times reports that employees have been informed of the decision to shut down the factory, and that “many openly wept as general manager Paul Davies informed the workers

that the decision was

made by John Cochran, president and chief operations officer of Fiji

Water, to shut the factory immediately.”

But Fiji water might just be playing chicken with the notoriously unstable Fiji government, which last experienced a coup in 2006–the country’s fourth since 1987. Mother Jones explains that the Fiji government tried to impose a 20 cent per liter tax on Fiji Water in 2008–and reneged on the idea just a few days after Fiji shut down its factory and threatened to leave permanently. The same thing could happen again.

Indeed, Cochran said in his statement that “Fiji Water remains willing to work through this issue with the Fiji

government, as it would be our preference to keep operating in Fiji.” That would be mostly good news for the island–while Fiji Water may deprive some local residents of tap water, it does provide jobs and a modicum of economic stability to a country in turmoil.

Update: