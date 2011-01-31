1690s Scotland, 1930s Austria, 2008 Iceland — all are small countries that suffered economic collapses. Scott MacDonald and Andrew Novo’s new book argues that small nations are especially vulnerable and ill-equipped to rebound. “You have a limited universe of talent to draw from,” MacDonald says. “It does function in some ways like a limited gene pool.” Lest Lesotho and Kiribati despair, they might consider the success of pint-size Luxembourg, which has kept its ambitions modest and separated its political and economic spheres. In other words, it’s time for Iceland’s corporate Vikings to dock their longships.

When Small Countries Crash

