Biomanufacturing Summit

Swine flu may seem so last year, but the Centers for Disease Control is worried enough about it recirculating that it’s issued its first-ever recommendation that everyone get vaccinated. That’s a swinish silver lining for bio execs at this San Diego summit, who say they’re prepped. (While the government footed the bill last year, meeting demand was a struggle.) As Novartis’s Matthew Stober reassures us, “There’s no scramble for vaccines this year.” — Rachel Arndt