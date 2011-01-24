advertisement
Biomanufacturing Summit

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Swine flu may seem so last year, but the Centers for Disease Control is worried enough about it recirculating that it’s issued its first-ever recommendation that everyone get vaccinated. That’s a swinish silver lining for bio execs at this San Diego summit, who say they’re prepped. (While the government footed the bill last year, meeting demand was a struggle.) As Novartis’s Matthew Stober reassures us, “There’s no scramble for vaccines this year.” — Rachel Arndt

Mon, January 24

Get Pricked

