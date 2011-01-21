Compostmodern

How to design an eco-design conference? Pick a setting (San Francisco, home to more green jobs than any other city in America) and invite a bunch of companies to give inspirational talks (Ideo, Stanford’s d.school, GoodGuide, Obama for America). After the first day, when everyone tires of speakers, schedule a daylong “unconference,” full of free-form presentations and project incubation. People will share, they’ll kibitz, they’ll finally corner Yves Béhar long enough to pitch him that idea for a sustainable dolphin fanny pack. But wait a sec — isn’t that just more conference? Those earnest designers can be so sneaky.

— Michael Silverberg