The Australian Open

How much are those grand-slam groupies worth? Depends on location. The U.S. Open, in New York, serves up about $420 million in economic impact, counting 720,000 spectators. But last year, Melbourne hosted 600,000 and generated just $110 million. The city is shoring up its game with a new $363 million redevelopment of Melbourne Park to create friendlier common spaces, enhance transit access, and increase seat capacity. In exchange, Melbourne is the guaranteed host through 2036, by which point the tournament is expected to draw a million free-spending spectators each year. — Clay Dillow