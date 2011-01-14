10th Anniversary of Wikipedia

The edits made to the Wikipedia entry for the Iraq War can fill 7,000 pages — and they do, in this fall’s The Iraq War: A Historiography of Wikipedia Changelogs. (We appreciate the simplicity of the edit “Saddam Hussein was a dickhead.”) But as the encyclopedia rounds its first decade, it’s beefing up its veracity with the Public Policy Initiative, in which college students write fully vetted entries. “Our courses are rigorous,” says Rochelle Davis, whose Georgetown public-policy students will produce entries. “They do all the research, and then the work is for Wikipedia.” Smart, indeed. — Margaret Rhodes