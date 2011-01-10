North American International Auto Show

It’s been three years since Porsche led an exodus of high-end brands — including Ferrari, Infiniti, and Rolls-Royce — from this prestigious Detroit show, which attracts 700,000 auto enthusiasts over two weeks. But this year, Porsche quietly signaled it’ll be back in the lineup and plans to display its iconic 911 Speedster. Is this an indication to other luxe lines that it’s time to steer on back to Motown? “There is a feeling of optimism that the event will continue to grow,” says NAIAS spokesman Sam Locricchio. With all 750,000 square feet of the main show floor sold out by September, we’d say that optimism is justified. — John Dorman