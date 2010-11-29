Digital Death, Extended Life

This week Alicia Keys launched an ingenuous campaign that leverages her celebrity to fund her charity, Keep A Child Alive. Like actor, Edward Norton, and his fund-raising platform Crowdrise, Alicia has enlisted the power of her celebrity to help improve the lives of children affected by AIDS. In her case, the campaign is especially daring in that each of the participating celebrities is dying digitally–meaning they will no long post or tweet on Facebook or Twitter–until their fans raise $1 million to revive them and improve the lives of countless children.

This campaign is a powerful demonstration of social networking on three levels. First, Alicia has embraced her commodification as a celebrity and is leveraging her fan base to help her achieve social change. Second, the campaign is given breadth and power through her ability to reach out to her real life network of other celebrities including Kim Kadashian, Justin Timberlake, Serena Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Seacrest and Elijah Wood, who have also volunteered to “die” for the cause. Third, the campaign relies on the dynamics at play between celebrities and their fans, and between the fans themselves, in order to revive them.

The campaign demonstrates the transformative potential of social media on four levels:

1. We see brands (in this case celebrities) that benefit from social media using that exposure in meaningful ways.

2. We see fans coordinating their own actions in service of a cause based on shared values.

3. We see a powerful merger of pop culture and social transformation.