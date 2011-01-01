News flash: Masculinity is cool again. “The pendulum is swinging back from metrosexual,” contends Dos Equis brand director Paul Smailes. And nothing says manly like tossing ping-pong balls at plastic cups. Or, you know, beer. Brands such as Miller Lite and Dos Equis have embraced bro culture in a big way, with campaigns urging drinkers to “man up” and emulate “the most interesting man in the world.” You’d think that would make finding a sponsor for the World Series of Beer Pong, in Las Vegas, a no-brainer — the event runneth over with advertising’s coveted demographic of 21- to 30-year-old men. But Ben Solnik, of host bpong.com, says beer brands remain skittish. Dude, tell those breweries to man up.

— Rachel Arndt