American Kennel Club/Eukanuba National Championship

Professional blowouts, business cards, glossy ads in magazines — if you want your bitch to win, be prepared to pay up. And dog owners do: Americans spend $330 million annually on competitive shows, from travel and training to promotional campaigns (winners can shell out $100,000 a year in trade ads alone). This 10th annual invite-only event draws 1,500 purebreds to Long Beach, California — and, for the first time, network viewers — as it dog-paddles from Animal Planet to ABC. Better prep for your close-up, Princess.

— Kate Rockwood