Yahoo Absorbs Arabic Portal, Cuts Mideast Access To U.S. Homepage

Yahoo’s Arabic-language portal, Yahoo!

Maktoob, launched a major redesign over the past two weeks. It’s Yahoo’s integration of a formerly independent web portal with a

dedicated audience of its own.

The new design skews much more closely

to the layout of Yahoo’s other international portals (see picture

above). It also includes some clever redirects that will make it

difficult for casual users to use yahoo.com instead of Yahoo!

Maktoob’s Arabic- or English-language services.

Users in

Arabic-speaking countries outside of the United Arab Emirates who

attempt to visit yahoo.com will automatically be redirected to Yahoo!

Maktoob. Users inside the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai

and Abu Dhabi, will be given a choice of setting their cookies to

either Yahoo or Yahoo! Maktoob. Accessing yahoo.com in the

Arabic-speaking Middle East will now require users to click on a

small text link on the Yahoo! Maktoob homepage.

Yahoo! Maktoob’s new homepage adds a weather and prayer times widget, and offers users customizable

content functionality similar to Yahoo’s American and European

homepages.

The redesign brings Maktoob, which

was acquired by Yahoo in 2009, much closer in line with the

firm’s other international sites. Maktoob, with 32 million users, is

the most popular web portal in the Arab-speaking Middle East thanks

to native pre-2009 email, auction, cash transfer, search engine and

gaming sites.