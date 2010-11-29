State Dept: Give Us Your Retinal Scans, Your Credit Card Numbers …

American diplomats were actively

instructed to seek out detailed biometric information on politicians,

bureaucrats and fellow bureaucrats from other countries and global

organizations.

That’s the news according to the latest trove of

diplomatic cables released to the public by WikiLeaks. Among others,

American diplomats attempted to get biometric and other sensitive

identifying information from leading figures at the United Nations,

and countries such as South

Africa, the Sudan, Senegal, North Korea, China, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia,

Malaysia, and Syria.

The kind of information the State

Department was looking for is a marketer’s dream. One cable,

apparently from Hillary Clinton to embassies in

the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania,

Clinton asked

for the following of “persons related to the African Great

Lakes”:

Biographic and biometric data,

including health, opinions toward the US, training history,

ethnicity (tribal and/or clan), and language skills of key and

emerging political, military, intelligence, opposition, ethnic,

religious, and business leaders. Data should include email addresses,telephone and fax numbers,

fingerprints, facial images, DNA, and iris scans.

That’s not the only data that

American embassies were busy trying to dig up. Clinton’s wire

requests that diplomatic officers obtain credit card numbers, work

schedules and frequent flyer account numbers of persons of interest

in addition to business cards, phone numbers, job

titles and email addresses.

Similar biometric and deep-information

data gathering was also happening in the Palestinian Authority.

Diplomats throughout the Middle East were

instructed to collect similar information on Fatah and Hamas

officials, including the same biometric data, credit card numbers and

frequent flyer numbers—but with more specific wording than the

African cable. The exact wording used by the State Department was

“biographical, financial and biometric information on key PA and

Hamas leaders and representatives, to include the young guard inside

Gaza, the West Bank and outside.” Diplomats were also asked to

obtain “details of travel plans such as routes and vehicles used by

Palestinian Authority leaders and Hamas members.”

While it is hard to imagine a scenario in which United States diplomats get

retinal scans of African and Middle East politicians, some biometric

identifiers are much easier for the State Department to get their

hands on. Fingerprints, DNA and signatures all fall under the

biometric identifier rubric and are all easily obtainable.