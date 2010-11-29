HARO

creator and social media guru Peter Shankman crossed the finish line Sunday

night in Cozumel, Mexico for his first Ironman competition–a goal he set,

planned and trained for the last year. Peter’s accomplishment should be a

metaphor for successful individuals and businesses everywhere.

So what’s your Ironman? What’s the point, day in

and day out, if you don’t set higher goals to work for? To reach for more

success? To accomplish the things that are hard?

• Set a goal

• Make a plan

• Surround yourself with the people that can help

you achieve the goal and want you to achieve your goal

• Work the plan everyday