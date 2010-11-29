HARO
creator and social media guru Peter Shankman crossed the finish line Sunday
night in Cozumel, Mexico for his first Ironman competition–a goal he set,
planned and trained for the last year. Peter’s accomplishment should be a
metaphor for successful individuals and businesses everywhere.
So what’s your Ironman? What’s the point, day in
and day out, if you don’t set higher goals to work for? To reach for more
success? To accomplish the things that are hard?
• Set a goal
• Make a plan
• Surround yourself with the people that can help
you achieve the goal and want you to achieve your goal
• Work the plan everyday
• Have fun doing it
Whether it’s an Ironman, a new product, that next
level of business, the big sale or the project you’ve been putting off, take Peter’s Ironman steps and start it.
Today.