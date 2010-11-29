Wanted: The Jacket With a Perfect Fit (and a Dirty Secret)

It would be easy set low expectations for this collaborative rain jacket by clothier Rapha and designer Paul Smith. Purple and pink accents don’t exactly smack of practicality, and there’s nothing particularly novel about a rain jacket. Except, of course, when it’s cut so well that it feels like it was sewn onto your body.

That’s one half of the magic of the Rapha rain jacket: put it on and it seems to snap into place around your shoulders and your ribs, snug and slim with remarkable range of motion. Zipped into the 100% waterproof garment (which was tried and tested by this blogger in a New York hailstorm) you quickly notice that your arms move free of friction or restraint; in fact, you can windmill your arms and the waist won’t so much as move. It has the immediate effect of ruining every other jacket you used to think fit.

But the Rapha rain jacket has a secret. A big, pink one.

Stowed away inside the rear panel is a discreet zipper that runs the length of the waist. Open it, and a big pink bib unfurls over your bottom — complete with a Rapha/Paul Smith reflective logo.