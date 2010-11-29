Jacob Burak helped pioneer the Israeli venture capital community. Evergreen, which he founded in 1987, was the first venture capital firm forming part of a new wave of technology funds created around that time. Then, a few years ago, Burak did something surprising: He withdrew from investing to devote himself to writing. His two books, Do Chimpanzees Dream of Retirement and Noise, became instant bestsellers in Israel. Burak went, you might say, from being the Israeli John Doerr to being the Israeli Malcolm Gladwell.

Do Chimpanzees Dream of Retirement, which is about how psychology affects business, has just come out in an English edition. Fast Company spoke with Burak about why Israel is a hot place for startups, why dyslexics make such good entrepreneurs, and other matters.

You first attained fame as an Israeli investor. But anyone who picked up this book would have learned as much about psychology as about investment. Why do you think your book struck such a nerve in Israel to become a bestseller?

I am not sure exactly what made Chimps a bestseller, but I believe people liked the book because it stresses the notion that business, at the end of the day, is people (and people are psychology). Another element that might have contributed to its popularity is the honest acknowledgment of the role of chance in business success. So if success is a combination of understanding people’s needs and luck, everybody can be successful–an encouraging message that is probably enough to make any book a bestseller.

Why did you go down the rabbit hole of exploring evolutionary psychology? What can chimpanzees really teach us about business decisions?

If we can come to terms with the fact that a very high percentage of our genetic composure (98.74%) is shared by our closest related species–the chimpanzees–we should also acknowledge the fact that some of our decisions are rooted in evolutionary needs. Our brains are very poorly equipped to cope with the challenges of the modern world. Our “chimpanzee” brain is responsible for almost all our biases. And we all have a lot of those which impair our rationality. But let’s not forget, if everybody were rational, the stock market would not function: For every investor who believes that the stock he is selling is overvalued, luckily, there is someone who is confident that the same stock he is buying is undervalued.