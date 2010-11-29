Why You Should Start a Company in… Salt Lake City

John Richards is not unusual as Salt Lake residents go. He spent several years outside of Utah building expertise in a particular field — in this case, as a tech entrepreneur in Seattle — and returned to the state when his alma mater, Brigham Young University, offered him a teaching position. Richards coined this the “Mormon Mecca Effect,” in which members of the Church of Latter Day Saints return to Salt Lake City to start businesses. Salt Lake also boasts a history of tech giants in Novell and WordPerfect, and a pair of successful startups in storage device maker Fusion IO and Web analytics software firm Omniture which was sold to Adobe for $1.8 billion this year. Adobe now plans to add 1,000 jobs to the area, as well. Richards, who recently founded the incubator Boom Startup , spoke with us about what makes the tech scene in the Salt Lake City area – which some call the Silicon Slopes – unique.

What makes Salt Lake City a great place for startups?



Well, to start and run a company and hire people, it’s going to be less expensive than Washington state, where I came from. The climate is better than somewhere in Texas that’s always hot and humid. It’s got the same kind of outdoor feeling and access to ski slopes and the outdoors like a Colorado. So it’s a lot more attractive than people think if you haven’t been here.

The funny thing too is you can’t deny the reality that what might be looked at as a quirky weird thing is the Latter Day Saints or the Mormon Church, which might be looked at as a weird weakness or something to people. But in reality it starts becoming a real strength because a lot of the people here are generally healthy and hardworking. I think they have one of the highest hours per week spent at the job of any location and this workforce is very stable. There’s a high birth rate so there’s a population that’s growing and it needs to keep feeding that. And you can’t deny the reality of the missionary experience that a lot of people in Utah have for the church. They come back with a lot of foreign language capability which is one reason major companies are having call centers here. EBay, Google, and others have massive call centers here because of this language capability that’s not found many other places, especially towards the center of the country. So you have an affordable workforce that has a lot of loyalty to their employer and they have a lot of language skills.

Also, being a missionary for the church they pick up a lot of sales skills in sometimes a hostile or tough environment and that leads to businesses that just have that kind of can-do-it pioneer attitude of starting a new business. Another thing I’d add to that is that it has leading universities like the University of Utah and BYU which both ranked number one for different aspects of technology and commercialization. A lot of student and faculty ideas and research and technology are coming off of those two campuses and leading to businesses. All that together is one combustible mix.

Are there particular types of startups that do better there?



I think Utah has a natural tendency towards two types of things. Definitely towards technology with software, internet, and some of the legacy companies that have been here and started such as Novell, WordPerfect, and we have Altiris and other ones that have done well. Then certainly the University of Utah is such a leader in medical devices. Its medical school has been world famous for the medical devices.